Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his happiness on President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Odisha. Taking to X (formerly twitter), the CM thanked President Murmu for her visit to her home state and said "It was a great pleasure of having Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in #Odisha". Hope she had a pleasant stay and carried back rich memories of Odisha’s hospitality". During her four-day sojourn in Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu laid the foundation stone for the Central Government Holiday Home at Rairangpur. She also visited the Kichakeswari temple at Khiching along with her daughter. It was her first visit to the shrine after becoming the President. President Droupadi Murmu Visits Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Lays Wreath at Martyr’s Column (See Pics).

CM Naveen Patnaik Thanks President Murmu for Her Visit to the State:

It was an immense pleasure having Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in #Odisha. Hope she had a pleasant stay and carried back rich memories of Odisha’s hospitality. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/PPzWazvkeL — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 2, 2024

