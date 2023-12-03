As the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 vote count unfolds, early trends highlight fierce competition, with CM Ashok Gehlot leading from Sardarpura while Sachin Pilot takes the lead from Tonk constituency. The current tally places the BJP at 60 seats and the Congress at 58, indicating a razor-thin margin between the two major parties. The electoral battleground remains unpredictable as the counting progresses, introducing an element of suspense to the final outcome in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Election 2023 Results: BJP Leads on 36 Seats, Congress Ahead in 16 Constituencies; Counting of Votes Underway.

Rajasthan Election 2023 Results

Sachin Pilot leads from the Tonk constituency, as per early trends. According to early trends, Ashok Gehlot leads from the Sardarpura constituency. Get the fastest and most precise EARLY TRENDS FROM 4 STATES ON Nation's Elections News Headquarters with Arnab and his team #LIVE… pic.twitter.com/iaLlLSBC4B — Republic (@republic) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)