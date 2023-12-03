After securing a victory in the Tonk Constituency during the assembly elections, Sachin Pilot expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter). Expressing his appreciation, Pilote wrote, "Once again, I have been blessed by the voters of the area and have registered a big victory for Congress from here. I dedicate this victory to the people and workers of the Tonk constituency. Heartfelt thanks for your support and cooperation. With your cooperation, the pace of development will continue in Tonk." Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Concedes Defeat, Calls the Result ‘Unexpected for Everyone’.

Sachin Pilot Grateful for Voter Support

एक बार फिर मुझे क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं ने आशीर्वाद दिया है और यहाँ से कांग्रेस की बड़ी जीत दर्ज कराई है। ये जीत टोंक विधानसभा की जनता और कार्यकर्ताओं को समर्पित करता हूँ। आपके समर्थन और सहयोग का हार्दिक आभार। आप सबके सहयोग से टोंक में विकास की गति लगातार जारी रहेगी। टोंक की… — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 3, 2023

