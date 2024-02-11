The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections 2024 from several states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. From Uttar Pradesh, the party has nominated Sudhanshu Trivedi and RPN Singh. In addition, former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has been announced as the party’s candidate from Haryana. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: TMC Announces Candidature of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Two Others for RS Polls.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024

