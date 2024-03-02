Rana Goswami has been appointed as the Vice-President of Assam State BJP, a day after joining the saffron party. Rana Goswami, resigned as working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on February 28, following which he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Goswami, a two-time former MLA from Jorhat was inducted in the party at the state BJP head headquarters in Guwahati in presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party’s Assam president Bhabesh Kalita. Big Jolt to Congress in Assam As Rana Goswami Resigns From Party.

Rana Goswami Appointed As Assam BJP Vice-President:

Rana Goswami, former Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee who recently joined the BJP, has been appointed as the Vice-President of Assam State BJP. — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)