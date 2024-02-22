Swami Prasad Maurya, former leader of Samajwadi Party, on Thursday, February 22, launched the "Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party" in Delhi. Speaking to the media, Swami Prasad Maurya said, "We will strengthen the INDI alliance to remove BJP. We will talk to their leaders." He also said that to make sure that the BJP is defeated, he is ready to make all sacrifices if needed. Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party: Senior Leader Resigns From SP’s Primary Membership, Also Quits As MLC.

Swami Prasad Maurya Launches Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party

