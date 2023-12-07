Congress leader Revanth Reddy took oath as new Telangana Chief Minister on Thursday, December 7. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at LB stadium in Hyderabad, was attended by top Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress wrested power from the BRS after winning 64 of 119 seats in the recently-concluded assembly election. The BRS came a distant second with 39 seats. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Wins 64 Seats, BRS Bags 39 After Completion of Counting of Votes.

Revanth Reddy Takes Oath as New Telangana CM:

Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at Hyderabad's LB stadium; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers him the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/IKFg89N75a — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

