Just days ahead of the start of the 2024 General Election, BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao made sensational claims while addressing the media. Former Telangana minister levelled a specific allegation against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that he would leave the Congress party and join the BJP in the coming days. "I have levelled a specific allegation- Revanth Reddy will not remain with the Congress. Let me go out and make a prediction not just Revanth Reddy but another leader in south also will jump the ship from Congress & join the BJP", stated the BRS leader. KTR Booked: Case Registered Against BRS Leader KT Rama Rao for Making Allegation That Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Sent Rs 2,500 Crore to High Command.

KTR Makes Sensational Claims:

