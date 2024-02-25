Uttar Pradesh Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Ritesh Pandey resigned from the party on Sunday, February 25. Pandey who has served as the MP from Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency took to X, formerly twitter and broke the news. In his resignation letter he thanked BSP chief Mayawati and his party workers for guidance and support. Furthermore, he expressed his discontent with the lack of recognition within the party. According to reports, Pandey is likely to join BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party: UP Leader Resigns From Party Membership, MLC Post.

Ritesh Pandey Quits BSP:

