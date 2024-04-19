A widely circulated video on social media sees Shah Rukh Khan impersonator campaigning for Congress' Praniti Shinde, the party's candidate for the Solapur Lok Sabha seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Donning a black tee, the lookalike can be seen atop a moving vehicle, smiling and waving to the spectators. The vehicle is decorated with a banner featuring Shinde's image alongside that of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and others. Notably, Praniti Shinde is contesting for the Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Here, check out SRK's doppelganger's support for Congress below. Aamir Khan's Team Takes Legal Action Against Deepfake Political Endorsement, Issues Official Statement.

Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Spotted Supporting Congress

