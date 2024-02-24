Sharad Pawar, the founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), launched the new symbol of his party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The new logo of Senior Pawar's party was launched from Maharashtra's Raigad fort on Saturday, February 24. The party's new symbol “man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)” was allotted by the Election Commission of India to his faction named the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, days after ECI gave the NCP name and its original "clock" symbol to the nephew Ajit Pawar and his faction. A grand event was organised by Sharad Pawar's supporters for the unveiling of the party symbol. Sharad Pawar Faction of NCP Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ As Party Symbol by Election Commission Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.

Sharad Pawar Launches Party Symbol:

VIDEO | Sharad Pawar launches the symbol of his party in Raigad. The Election Commission of India had allotted "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/kUVYypTM6y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2024

