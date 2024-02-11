Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged the central government of announcing Bharat Ratna awards for ‘political benefits’ on Sunday, February 11, 2024. “Bharat Ratna is given after seeing the political benefits of it. The law is that in a year only three people can be awarded with Bharat Ratna, yet five people are being given the award this year.” All this is being done for political benefits. Chaudhary Charan Singh is being awarded Bharat Ratna because they want Jayant Chaudhary to join their party, he added. Bharat Ratna For Balasaheb Thackeray: Raj Thackeray, Sanjay Raut Demand India's Highest Civilian Award For Shiv Sena Founder.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Centre of Giving Bharat Ratna for ‘Political Benefits’

