The Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of the new Karnataka CM to the decision of the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Talking about the development, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Siddaramaiah, moved the single-line resolution authorising AICC president to appoint a new leader of CLP party and 135 Cong MLAs proceeded to unanimously approve his resolution. It was endorsed by DK Shivakumar also... Cong Gen Secretary KC Venugopal informed Kharge about the resolutions and Kharge then instructed KC Venugopal that the 3 senior observers must take individual opinions of each legislature and convey them to the high command." New Karnataka CM: Chief Minister to Take Oath On Thursday Amid Suspense Over Name.

New Karnataka CM

