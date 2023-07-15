Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on PM Modi over his recent visit to France, questioning his silence on the Manipur issue. Gandhi also alleged that the Rafale deal got him a ticket to Bastille Day Parade. However, the Congress leader's remarks did not go right with Smriti Irani. "A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty," Union Minister tweeted. Smriti Irani Viral Video: Congress Claims Journalist Removed From Service After ‘Questioning’ Union Minister.

Smriti Irani Takes Hard Swipe at Rahul Gandhi

"A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of… pic.twitter.com/3t26h7dbRb — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023

