Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thursday took to Twitter to thank the people of Himachal for giving their historic mandate to Congress in Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023. The party is inching towards victory in the local body polls as it reaches its highest-ever tally in Shimla Municipal Corporation. "I thank the people of Himachal for their historical mandate to @INCHimachal in Shimla Municipal Corporation, where elections were held on the party symbol after 10 years. Congress is reaching its highest ever tally in Shimla Muncipal Corporation. This mandate affirms the trust of people of Himachal Pradesh in our Government and developmental politics," Sukhu tweeted. The Congress party has won 20 out of 34 wards of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. The BJP bagged 7 wards, whereas the CPI(M) won 1. The results for the remaining six wards are awaited. Shimla Municipal Corporation Election 2023 Result Live News Updates: Congress Wins 20 Out of 34 Wards, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thanks People for 'Historical Mandate'.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Thanks People of Himachal:

