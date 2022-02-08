Chief Ministers of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sparred over the migrant exodus during the COVID-19 lockdown. Monday evening, CM Yogi Adityanath in a tweet said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement a "lie" is condemnable. UP CM demanded Arvind Kejriwal apology to the whole nation.

अरविंद केजरीवाल का आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के बारे में आज का बयान घोर निंदनीय है। अरविंद केजरीवाल को पूरे राष्ट्र से माफी मांगनी चाहिए। गोस्वामी तुलसीदास जी ने उनके जैसे लोगों के बारे में ही कहा है कि... झूठइ लेना, झूठइ देना। झूठइ भोजन, झूठ चबेना।। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2022

In another tweet he accused Delhi CM of abandoning migrants at the National Capital and UP border. He said "Listen Kejriwal, when humankind was reeling under the impact of Covid, you forced workers from UP to leave Delhi. Your government committed the undemocratic and inhuman act of abandoning even women and young children at the UP border. Should we call you inhumanitarian or…"

सुनो केजरीवाल, जब पूरी मानवता कोरोना की पीड़ा से कराह रही थी, उस समय आपने यूपी के कामगारों को दिल्ली छोड़ने पर विवश किया। छोटे बच्चों व महिलाओं तक को आधी रात में यूपी की सीमा पर असहाय छोड़ने जैसा अलोकतांत्रिक व अमानवीय कार्य आपकी सरकार ने किया। आपको मानवताद्रोही कहें या... — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 7, 2022

On UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweet, Kejriwal replied, "Listen Yogi, you should leave this alone. Dead bodies were floating in the river, and you were spending crores of rupees to give ads with false accolades in the Time Magazine. I have not seen a more merciless and cruel ruler than you."

सुनो योगी, आप तो रहने ही दो। जिस तरह UP के लोगों की लाशें नदी में बह रहीं थीं और आप करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करके Times मैगज़ीन में अपनी झूठी वाह वाही के विज्ञापन दे रहे थे। आप जैसा निर्दयी और क्रूर शासक मैंने नहीं देखा। https://t.co/qxcs2w60lG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2022

