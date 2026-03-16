Suvendu Adhikari To Contest From Bhabanipur As BJP Releases First List of 144 Candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, Check Full List

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, including 10 women candidates. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Bhabanipur, a seat closely associated with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Other notable candidates include Bapan Ghosh from Rejinagar, Subrata Mitra from Baharampur, Bankim Chandra Ghosh from Chakdaha, and Soumitra Chatterjee from Naihati. The party has also fielded Swami Mangalananda Puri Maharaj from Uluberia South, Biman Ghosh from Pursurah, Ashok Dinda from Moyna, Tapan Dutta from Daspur, and Agnimitra Paul from Asansol South. The announcement marks BJP’s first major step in preparing for the high stakes state election. West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: ECI Announces 2-Phase Polling on April 23 and 29; Fate of 42 Lakh Voters Uncertain.

BJP Releases 144 Candidates for West Bengal Polls 2026

BJP announces first list of 144 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/cKXJ5cfPWR — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).