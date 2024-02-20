Uttar Pradesh-based politician and controversial leader Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned from the Samajwadi Party and the post of Member of Legislative Council on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. According to initial reports, Maurya is scheduled to launch his own political outfit, the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on February 22. ‘Hindu Ek Dhokha Hai’: After Undhyanidhi Stalin, SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Makes Controversial Remark on Hinduism (Watch Video).

Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party

