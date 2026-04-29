Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by People’s Pulse: DMK-Led Alliance Poised for Return to Power; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

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According to the People’s Pulse exit poll, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu is projected to retain power for a second consecutive term, securing 125–145 seats, well above the 118 needed for a majority in the 234-member Assembly. The principal opposition, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is expected to win 65–80 seats. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is projected to win 18–24 seats, while others are likely to secure 2–6 seats. Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by People’s Pulse:

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People's Pulse), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).