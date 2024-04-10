The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Tejashwi Yadav after a video showing him eating a fish during a helicopter ride. The BJP attacked the RJD leader for practicing "politics of appeasement" and even called him a seasonal Sanatani. Union Minister Giriraj Singh tore into Tejashwi Yadav's father and former CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and called their party a private limited company. ""Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani', many people be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan... Lalu Yadav's party is a private limited company, it's their company and to whom they want to give the shares become shareholders," Singh said. Deputy CM of Bihar, Vijay Sinha, also called out Yadav and condemned the video. ""A few people show themselves as a son of Sanatan but can't accept the values of Sanatan. I have no objection to food habits, but what you want to show by posting a video of eating fish in Navratri, is the politics of appeasement. One should feel proud of one's religion, values, nation and society but demeaning them isn't good. Secularism doesn't mean insulting your own religion. PM Modi has clearly said 'ab tushtikaran ki nahi, santushtikaran ki rajneeti hogi," Sinha said. Nitish Kumar Trolled for Faux Pas at PM Narendra Modi’s Rally in Nawada As Bihar CM Predicts NDA Will Win ‘More Than 4,000 Seats’ in Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

Tejashwi Yadav Eats Fish in Helicopter

'Seasonal Sanatani'

#WATCH | Begusarai, Bihar: Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "Tejashwi Yadav is a 'Seasonal Sanatani', many people be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshi infiltrators came here when his father (Lalu Yadav) was in power. They do politics of appeasement wearing the mask of Sanatan... Lalu… pic.twitter.com/MCiLcsSD1T — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

Vijay Sinha Slams Tejashwi Yadav

#WATCH | Patna: On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's post on social media platform 'X' eating fish, Bihar deputy CM Vijay Sinha says, "A few people show themselves as a son of Sanatan but can't accept the values of Sanatan. I have no objection to food habits, but what you want to show… pic.twitter.com/N320hN2KVj — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

