Nampally Congress MLA Feroz Khan was booked by Hyderabad police on Wednesday, November 29 for allegedly offering Rs 1 Lakh to a voter ahead of Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The congress leader was booked under 171C (electoral offences related to threat and inducement of voter,) 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 123 RP Act (offences related to corrupt practices during election period) of Indian Penal Code, said police. The voting for 119-member Telangana assembly is scheduled to take place tomorrow, November 29 and the counting of votes to be held on December 3 along with four other states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram. Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Date: Polling on November 30, Results to Be Declared on December 3; Check Complete Poll Schedule.

Congress MLA Feroz Khan Booked:

