Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the people of Telangana in a tweet, thanking them for their encouraging support in the Telangana Assembly elections. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, "Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership, the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana. With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the Karyakartas of BJP and the State President G Kishan Reddy Ji for their tireless efforts." KCR Resigns: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Skips Meeting Governor, Sends Resignation Letter Via OSD After BRS Suffers Defeat in Assembly Election.

Home Minister Amit Shah Extends Gratitude to Telangana Voters

Gratitude to Telangana people for encouraging support. Under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership the BJP will continue to work towards the development of Telangana. With people's support, we will certainly make Telangana a prosperous state. My heartfelt thanks to the… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 3, 2023

