The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, December 3, ordered the suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for model code violation, the sources familiar with the development said. The action comes after Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other officers met state Congress president Revanth Reddy at his Hyderabad residence amid counting votes earlier today. Who Is Revanth Reddy? Telangana Congress President, Who Had Links With ABVP, Now Emerges as Top Contender of CM Post.

ECI Orders Suspension of Telangana DGP

Election Commission orders suspension of Telangana DGP for model code violation: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2023

