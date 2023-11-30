In a seismic shift predicted by Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2023, Telangana's political landscape appears poised for change as Congress takes the lead. With seat projections of Congress at an impressive 71 - 9 seats, the Bhartiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) finds itself trailing as a distant second with 33 - 9 seats. As per Today's Chanakya's meticulous exit poll, the BJP follows with 7 - 5 seats, leaving other parties and independent candidates to contend with a mere 8 - 3 seats. India TV-CNX Exit Poll 2023 Results for Telangana Assembly Election: Congress Races Ahead of BRS in Survey, Expected to Win 63-79 Seats.

Telangana Exit Poll 2023 Results by Today's Chanakya

#TCPoll Telangana 2023 Seat Projection BJP+ 7 ± 5 Seats Cong+ 71 ± 9 Seats BRS 33 ± 9 Seats Others 8 ± 3 Seats#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) November 30, 2023

