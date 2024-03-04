Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Telangana’s Adilabad on Monday, March 4, 2024. In his speech, PM Modi said, “They (Opposition) keep talking about elections. Yesterday for the entire day, I sat down with all the ministers, senior secretaries, and officials of the Government of India - the top team of around 125 people. I didn't discuss elections; I elaborated on the action plan for the 'Vikst Bharat Nirman’.” A few people who do different types of analysis should understand that this is not an electoral meeting, elections have not been announced today. I have come here to celebrate the 'Vikas Utsav' here in Telangana, he added. Telangana: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 56,000 Crores in Adilabad (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Adilabad

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana. He says, "All of you are participating in this 'Vikas Utsav' in such large numbers. We are thankful to you...A few people are compelled by their habits. They are not habitual of working har.… pic.twitter.com/KXl9BGvZW5 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

#WATCH | In Adilabad, Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...They (Opposition) keep talking about elections...Yesterday for the entire day, I sat down with all the ministers, senior secretaries, and officials of the Government of India - the top team of around 125… pic.twitter.com/KxsOsyYHRX — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

