In a political showdown, Today's Chanakya Exit Poll unveils a gripping narrative for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The projection suggests the BJP clenching power with an impressive 151 seats, while the Congress faces an uphill battle with a potential 74 seats in the polls. The meticulous breakdown suggests that other parties or independent candidates may have to settle for a mere 5 seats out of 230 seats that are up for grabs. Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 by Republic-MATRIZE: Prediction Suggests Close Fight With Edge to BJP.

Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2023 Results for Madhya Pradesh

#TCPoll Madhya Pradesh 2023 Seat Projection BJP 151 ± 12 Seats Cong 74 ± 12 Seats Others 5 ± 4 Seats#News24TodaysChanakyaAnalysis — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) November 30, 2023

