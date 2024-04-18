On Thursday, April 18, the Uttarakhand government declared a public holiday across government and non-government offices and educational institutions of the state on Friday, April 19. The public holiday has been declared in view of the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on all five seats in Uttarakhand. The BJP aims to retain the seats for a third time, while the Congress party is looking to regain lost ground in the state. Haridwar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat To Face Ex-CM Harish Rawat’s Son Virender Rawat in This Parliamentary Seat.

Public Holiday in Uttarakhand on April 19

In view of the first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow on all five seats in Uttarakhand, the state government has declared a public holiday across government and non-government offices/educational institutions of Uttarakhand on 19 April 2024. pic.twitter.com/pw3WvaGoEP — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)