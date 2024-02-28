On Wednesday, February 28, DMK leader and minister of fisheries and animal husbandry Anitha R Radhakrishnan released an advertisement in Tamil newspapers featuring a rocket with a Chinese flag on its nose cone. The poster allegedly appeared as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone for the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) second spaceport for small satellite launches in Thoothukudi district's Kulasekarapattinam. DMK MP Kanimozhi also defended the advertisement saying that India has not declared China as an enemy country yet. Meanwhile, slamming the DMK and Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said, "On the day when the Prime Minister is on our Tamil soil and very proudly he has laid the foundation stone for India's second rocket launching facility from the southern part of Tamil Nadu, a DMK minister gives out a paper ad with a Chinese rocket in the background. Kanimozhi who is a senior MP defends it saying what is wrong in having a Chinese picture? They are not our enemy. DMK wants to stop the rocket-launching facility from coming here. And for that, they are going to any end to please their masters. Now when the whole of India is celebrating that we are doing it the Indian way, we have the DMK people here glorifying China, glorifying Chinese people and glorifying their flag and everything. We expect a bare minimum apology from the DMK government."

Newspaper Advertisement Depicting Rocket With Chinese Flag

Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone for the upcoming ISRO launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam in TN. This project is valued at just under Rs 1000 crores. But the full-page AD posted by DMK shows Chinese rockets embalmed in a Chinese flag ready for launch! No Indian… pic.twitter.com/AEw1pD0OBQ — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) February 28, 2024

DMK MP Kanimozhi Defends Advertisement

#WATCH | On a newspaper advertisement in Tamil Nadu having an image of a rocket with a Chinese flag, DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "I don't know from where the person who did the artwork, found this picture from. I don't think India has declared China as an enemy country. I have seen… pic.twitter.com/0o8tbBwR7z — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

K Annamalai Slams DMK, Kanimozhi

#WATCH | On a newspaper advertisement in Tamil Nadu having an image of a rocket with a Chinese flag, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai says, "On the day when the Prime Minister is on our Tamil soil and very proudly he has laid the foundation stone for India's second rocket… pic.twitter.com/rnl3LdkGoz — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024

