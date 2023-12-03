Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, December 3, took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank the voters for giving a clear mandate to the grand old party in Telangana. Taking to social media, Rahul Gandhi said, "We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - the battle of ideology will continue." He also said that they are thankful to the people of Telangana and that they will definitely fulfil the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. "Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support," he stated. Telangana Election 2023 Results: Congress Workers Pour Milk on Poster of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy As Party Heads Toward Victory (Watch Video).

I Am Very Thankful to the People of Telangana

मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और राजस्थान का जनादेश हम विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं - विचारधारा की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। तेलंगाना के लोगों को मेरा बहुत धन्यवाद - प्रजालु तेलंगाना बनाने का वादा हम ज़रूर पूरा करेंगे। सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को उनकी मेहनत और समर्थन के लिए दिल से शुक्रिया। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 3, 2023

