Actor Ravi Kishan has been known for his work in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and South Indian movies. The actor, who was last seen in Laapataa Ladies, is currently making waves online after a woman named Aparna Thakur claimed to be the actor's wife and revealed that they have a daughter together. The woman organised a press conference and revealed that she got married to the actor-turned-politician nearly 28 years ago, and they have a daughter named Shenova. After the mother's video went viral, another video surfaced online where a woman named Shenova claimed to be the actor's daughter. In the video, Shenova could be seen requesting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to give her and her mother some time to prove the truth. In the video, Shenova says, "Namaskar, mera naam Shenova hai. Main aapke saansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hoon aur main aapse vinti karna chahti hoon ki aap mujhe aur mere maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Main aapko apna sach batana chahti hoon saboot ke saath. Uske baad aapko jo sahi large, aap nyaay dijiye. Shukriya." Maamla Legal Hai S2 Announcement: Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht and Naila Grewal Return for Rahul Pandey’s Courtroom Drama Series (Watch Video).

