On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to congratulate the Indian cricket team for beating Bangladesh in the T20 Cricket World Cup 2022. The Congress leader, who is undertaking the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' shared a video where he can be seen playing cricket with a small boy. Sharing the video, Rahul Gandhi said, "You see, what donning the India jersey does to you - makes you unbeatable." Besides playing cricket, Gandhi was also seen signing the bat for the small boy. India Survive Bangladesh Scare in Adelaide To Stay in Contention for T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals.

Rahul Gandhi Plays Cricket During Bharat Jodo Yatra

You see, what donning the India jersey does to you - makes you unbeatable 😊❤️ Well played #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/al8kTylXn3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2022

