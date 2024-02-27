During the Beauty with a Purpose festival, the 71st Miss World 2023 contestants have been actively involved in various initiatives. Now, for their Multimedia Challenge, they will come together to support the 'Save the Tiger' campaign led by Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries in Maharashtra. As part of this effort, contestants were asked to write reports about the tiger situation in India, especially Maharashtra, for their Miss World website and social media. They will highlight the Tadoba Festival from March 1st to 3rd, aiming to protect tigers and prevent habitat loss, hunting, and the illegal trade of tiger parts. Together, Miss World participants will raise global awareness and advocate for positive change. 71st Miss World 2023 in India Finale Date and Time: From Who Is Representing India to Venue, and Where To Watch, Here's All the Details You Need To Know About the Beauty Pageant.

View Pictures of the 71st Miss World 2023 Participants Engaging in the Save the Tiger Campaign Here:

