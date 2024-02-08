Medha Shankr gained fame for her role as Shraddha Joshi in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film, '12th Fail.' The actress continues to charm audiences not only with her acting skills but also with her sartorial choices. A recent Instagram post shows her in a stunning rose gold gown with a thigh-high slit, complemented by dusty gold heels and diamond accessories. Her minimalist makeup, featuring warm copper tones on her eyes and lips, enhances her flawless complexion, while her loose dark chocolate brown hair completes the elegant look. Alia Bhatt Makes Bold Style Statement in White Knit Top Paired With Maroon Pencil Skirt, Actress Rocks Stunning Outfits in Latest Magazine Shoot.

View Medha Shankr’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medha Shankr (@medhashankr)

