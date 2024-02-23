In the first look, Sini wears a pretty pink Benarasi saree adorned with brocade work and a lovely silver border. She matches it with a stunning blue velvet blouse featuring silver brocade detailing and a stylish tie-up at the back. To complete her look, she adds a purple ring and dangling earrings that perfectly complement her attire. Her makeup, consisting of soft pink gloss, eyeshadow, and lipstick, enhances her natural beauty. With her hair left down, she exudes charm effortlessly. Moving on to the second look, Sini opts for a chocolate brown saree embellished with vibrant yellow and red floral patterns. She pairs it with a sleeveless blouse in a matching hue, boasting a flattering v-neckline. Accessorising with a diamond necklace, ring, and earrings, she adds a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Her makeup is flawless, featuring a subtle blush and highlighter on her cheeks, along with dramatic brows and a light pink lipstick. With her hair left loose, she completes the look with finesse. Photos of Sini Shetty, Miss India 2022 Title Winner! Here’s Everything That You Need To Know About Beauty Queen From Karnataka.

Watch 71st Miss World India Representative Sini Shetty’s Pics and Video Here:

71st Miss World India Contestant Sini Shetty in a Saree:

