Sini Shetty, India’s representative at the 71st Miss World 2023 pageant, is setting the stage on fire with her incredible fashion choices for the pageant's events. From stunning gowns to showstopping ensembles, Sini is bringing her fashion A-game to the forefront! And let's talk about her latest showstopper—a scintillating, shimmery rose gold suit that's simply mesmerising! This dazzling suit boasts delicate floral prints in multiple hues, adding just the right pop of colour. Sini accessorises the look with chic nude pumps, sparkling rings, and eye-catching turquoise dangling earrings. Her makeup? Flawless! Picture-perfect with a dewy base, bold brows, a hint of nude lip gloss, and subtle touches of pink on her cheeks and eyes. A touch of drama? Absolutely! A subtle winged liner and sultry kohl effortlessly enhance her look. And those soft, cascading waves of hair? They're the epitome of elegance, completing the look with finesse. 71st Miss World 2023 India Contestant, Sini Shetty Mesmerises in a Tea-Length Blue Dress With a White Shirt (View Pics).

View 71st Miss World 2023 India Contestant, Sini Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

