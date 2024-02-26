71st Miss World 2023 contestant Sini Shetty is winning hearts with her coordinated outfit by designer Rajdeep Ranawat. She looks charming in an ethnic blue top paired with a matching jacket and full-length skirt. Her outfit not only shows her impeccable style but also celebrates India's rich cultural heritage on a global stage. The sleeveless crop top features floral patches, while the jacket and skirt are adorned with pink and white floral prints all over. Completing her look are a ring and traditional dangling earrings. With flawless makeup highlighting her cheeks, eyes, and lips, along with eyeliner and kohl, Sini's radiant base enhances her beauty. Her hair left open adds to her charming traditional look effortlessly. Sini Shetty Looks Glamorous in an Emerald Green Gown for 71st Miss World 2023 Dinner Party (View Pics).

View 71st Miss World 2023 India Contestant Sini Shetty’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sini Shetty (@sinishettyy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)