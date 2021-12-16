Kabir Khan directorial 83 had its world premiere on December 15 at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia. The power couple along with other key members of the upcoming film were seen in attendance for the film festival. Ranveer and Deepika grabbed eyeballs with their stunning appearances at the red carpet of the film festival. Ranveer looked dapper in Gucci’s horsebit print velvet jacket and matching pair of trousers. The way he accessorised his outfit is just impressive. Ranveer has always grabbed everyone's attention with his quirky style and he has nailed it all over again. Deepika slayed in the outfit by Michael Cinco. The actress kept her look minimal but looked ravishing.

Team 83

A post shared by Red Sea Int. Film Festival (@redseafilm)

Deepika Padukone

A post shared by Red Sea Int. Film Festival (@redseafilm)

Ranveer Singh

A post shared by Red Sea Int. Film Festival (@redseafilm)

The Power Couple

Ranveer posted pics of him and Deepika at the Red Sea International Film Festival on his insta story 😍❤ #deepveer pic.twitter.com/0naTsR6MIh — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) December 16, 2021

