Influencer and Actor Addison Rae stunned her fans with a risque, barely-there dress for a Met Gala afterparty, and it has got the fashion world buzzing. The 21-Year Old influencer who wore a Micahel Kors ombré gown for Met Gala 2022 decided to opt for a black wreath flowing dress with an open back and a high neck for an afterparty. The dress seemed to be made out of just smooth fabric and was utterly sheer. She wore nude nipple pasties and black underwear underneath the sheer outfit. Addison completed her look by adding metallic earrings, a cuff and simple black heels.

Take A Look At Addison's Outfit Here:

Addison Rae for the Met Gala After Party #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MhfT5Sd5qS — Who What Fashion (@whowhatfashion) May 3, 2022

