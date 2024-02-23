Ajay Devgn raised the bar high for men's fashion at the trailer launch of his film Shaitaan, in a sleek all-black ensemble that looked super sophisticated. The actor commanded attention with his strikingly sharp and dapper appearance, donning a stylish black leather jacket over a fitted button-down shirt paired with sleek black trousers. Adding to the look, he accessorised with black boots, a silver necklace, a black belt, and sunglasses, effortlessly infusing a touch of edgy elegance. Completing the ensemble with a neatly styled side-parted hairstyle, Ajay was flawless from head to toe. Ajay Devgn Radiates Swag in Latest Photo from His London Vacation!.

