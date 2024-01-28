Alaya F Is Too Hot to Handle in Shimmery Dark Blue Saree As She Flaunts Her Toned Bod in Sexy Video on Insta – WATCH

Alaya F is a complete package! As the actress can rock any style with utmost ease. Be it traditional, western or athleisure, she's super trendy and we love it!

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 28, 2024 10:09 AM IST

Alaya F, a leading Gen-Z fashionista in Bollywood, continues to wow fans with her chic style. Recently, she ignited social media with a stunning look. Well, as she shared a video on Instagram showcasing her captivating presence in a shimmering dark blue saree. Paired with a matching blouse, the Freddy actress struck graceful poses, with her glamorous makeup and blue earrings added to the allure. Her post's playful caption read, "Felt filmy, might delete later." Malaika Arora Slays in Denim Bralette and Mini Skirt Paired With Blazer at Natasha Poonawalla's Party (Watch Video).

Alaya F's HOT Video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

