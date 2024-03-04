Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are known to pack a punch with their sartorial choices. For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, the actor couple put their best fashion foot forward. For one of the event’s, Ranbir wore a textured blue sherwani, while Alia stunned in a gold lehenga. For another event, the couple exuded regal charm as Ranbir opted for an ivory sherwani and Alia wore an ivory lehenga embellished with gold embroidery. In another striking look, Ranbir dazzled in a shimmery black suit, while Alia looked gorgeous in a strapless midnight blue gown. Taking their fashion game up a notch, Alia and her daughter Raha twinned in animal-printed clothing for another occasion. Alia Bhatt Looks Elegant in Gold-Embroidered Lehenga While Wrapped in Hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s Arms; See Pics!.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ethnic Wear

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Traditional Ivory Outfits

Ranbir Kapoor Rocks a Shimmery Black Suit

Alia Bhatt Stuns in a Midnight Blue Gown

Alia Bhatt and Raha Twinning in Animal Print Clothes

