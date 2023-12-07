Actress Alia Bhatt recently posted photos showcasing her look for the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023. In an elegant nude off-shoulder gown adorned with delicate gold embroidery, the Jigra actress looked stunning. With a beautiful Saudi Arabian backdrop, Alia exuded joy, smiling as she struck stylish poses. Her open, flowing hair and minimal makeup complemented her radiant and usual shine. Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video from Tudum Event in Brazil Full of Laughter and Conversations with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan (Watch).

