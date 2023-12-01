Alia Bhatt, Bollywood's reigning fashion icon, effortlessly radiated glamour in her recent style revelation—a chic black blazer ensemble paired with a statement tee. At her husband's recent film screening, the Gangubai Kathiawadi fame exuded boss-lady vibes in a black jacket paired with black straight-fit trousers. The highlight of her attire was a statement white tee featuring graphics from Ranbir Kapoor's look from Animal. The national award winner embraced her natural beauty, allowing her short tresses to fall gracefully and kept her makeup minimal yet glam. Completing the look with gold hoops and black high heels, she effortlessly showcased her unique fashion sense. Dive in to catch a glimpse of her stunning look Animal: Alia Bhatt Seen Sporting Personalised T-shirt Showcasing Hubby Ranbir Kapoor's Face at Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Film Screening (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt's Chic Black Formal Look and Statement Tee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

