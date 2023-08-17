Alia Bhatt is a Bollywood heartthrob, and she has recently made her grand debut in Holly with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Alia always managed to ace the style game, even if she chose the comfiest look. She recently shared a new Instagram post which is winning our hearts. Alis Bhatt exuded positivity and happy vibes in an oversized tie-dye short and matching bottom. She flashed her beautiful smile as she posed for a picture. Alia Bhatt's Compliment For Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Is Apt and How.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)