Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt consistently sets the bar high for fashion every time she steps out in the city. This Monday was no exception, as the Raazi star was spotted by paparazzi, once again showcasing her impeccable sense of style. Alia looked stunning in a stylish cut-out blazer, elegantly matched with bell-bottom black trousers. Her choice of dewy makeup complemented her overall look, which she accentuated with statement earrings. As she posed for the paparazzi, Bhatt radiated confidence and charm, flashing her captivating smile. Take a look at her stunning pictures below! Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, BLACKPINK's Jennie and More - Check Out the Celebs Who Attended The Fashion Event This Year (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt Makes Fashion Statement In Cut-Out Blazer:

Alia Flaunts Her Radiant Smile:

Looks Effortlessly Glamorous:

