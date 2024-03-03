The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 1 to 3. Famous people from sports, film industry, and tech are attending. Alia Bhatt is also there; people are really into her fashion choices. On Day two, she looked stunning in a traditional lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was intricately designed with gold embroidery and sequins. Alia looked regal, and her accessories matched perfectly. Her makeup was minimal and elegant, with structured eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip shade. She wore her hair in soft waves. In one of the photos, she was also seen wrapped up in hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s arms. Check out the pics she shared below! Poacher: Alia Bhatt Joins Prime Video Series As Executive Producer; Actress Calls It An 'Honour' to Be Part of Roshan Mathew-Nimishan Sajayan's Show.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

