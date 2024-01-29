Alia Bhatt not only shines in her movie roles but also has great style, matching the brilliance of her onscreen characters. In her latest outing to the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024, the actress donned a pearl white saree gown created by designer Anamika Khanna. She paired the gorgeous ensemble with a diamond choker, ring, and pointed heels. Her side-swept hair added to the charm. Alia’s makeup is subtle and chic, with a hint of glam. 69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor KISSES Wifey Alia Bhatt As They Dance to Iconic ‘Jamal Kudu’ Track From Animal (Watch Video).

See Alia Bhatt’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

