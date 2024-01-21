Alia Bhatt wowed the audience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as she received the Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at a prestigious award function. Alia showcased her impeccable fashion sense, dressed in a stunning red, blue, and golden saree with an off-shoulder blouse and striking cape. Her half-tied hair, complemented by matching golden earrings, added to her glamorous look. Rhea Kapoor, sharing event photos on Instagram, aptly captioned them "PRINCESS," capturing the enchanting presence of Alia at the cross-cultural gathering of talents from the East and West. Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Video from Tudum Event in Brazil Full of Laughter and Conversations with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan (Watch).

Alia Bhatt's Latest Look Shared By Rhea Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

