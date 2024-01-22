The online sphere buzzed with excitement as images of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surfaced, capturing their impeccable traditional ensembles at the Mumbai airport. While Ranbir opted for the timeless dhoti-kurta paired with a shawl, attention gravitated towards Alia and her captivating turquoise saree, complemented by an equally stunning blue shawl. Enthusiastic fans swiftly observed a fascinating detail in Alia's attire – her saree adorned with intricate motifs illustrating scenes from the Ramayana, seamlessly integrating a thoughtful and culturally rich narrative into her overall look. Complementing her outfit with statement earrings and a chic blue potli bag, Alia infused additional glamour with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, well-defined brows, a nude lip shade, and radiant skin. The culmination of her look featured a meticulously styled hair bun, elevating the overall grace and sophistication of her appearance. Ram Mandir Consecration: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Shetty Head to Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Looks Elegant In Turquoise Blue Saree:

Alia Bhatt is wearing a saree that has the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs.#AliaBhatt #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/9lVMIJRLem — ritika👽| RK ANIMAL ERA (@ritikatweetssx) January 22, 2024

