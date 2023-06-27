Aly Goni is currently holidaying in Italy. The Big Boss fame actor took to his Instagram account to share the latest pictures from his vacation. Aly's girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin is seen in one of the clips from his Italy photo dump. In one of the pictures, Aly is seen in a stylish black shirt paired with black trousers. In another picture, Aly is seen dipping in the water wearing trendy black shades. Couple Goals! Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Adorable Picture from Capri, Italy Will Melt Your Heart (View Pic).

Check Aly Goni's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓵𝔂 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝓲 (@alygoni)

